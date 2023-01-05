HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer.

Horry County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Brennan Cavanaugh said the deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

News13 has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more details and are waiting to hear back.

No other details were immediately available.