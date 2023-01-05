HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Brennan Cavanaugh said the deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
News13 has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more details and are waiting to hear back.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
