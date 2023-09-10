HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office was presented a laptop on Sunday during the North Carolina Moose Association’s Annual Convention.

The laptop is called a “cop in the box.”

After hearing that the sheriff’s office didn’t have one, the North Carolina Moose Association, along with the Safe Surfin’ Foundation decided they needed to change that.

Brandon Lee, the sergeant of the Horry County Internet Crimes Against Children task force, along with a fellow officer spoke about how great it is.

“We’re very appreciative,” Lee said. “We can use all the help we can get.”

The laptop was presented by the president of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation, Eddie Worth.

“The cop in the box is, if you will, a computer on steroids,” Worth said. “These are especially made just for law enforcement and their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The speed is incredible, the storage is huge, it has capabilities that other computers don’t have.”

The Safe Surfin’ Foundation is a nonprofit organization that specializes in cyber safety, protecting the youth from predators on the internet.

They partnered with the North Carolina Moose Association 15 years ago to help spread the word and educate children when it comes to online predators.

“They have helped us tremendously over the past 15 years, donating close to $4 million now,” Worth said. “So that helps run our organization and it helps purchase things such as the cop in the box that we’re going to be presenting today to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Moose Fraternity is an international organization dedicated to caring for people, bringing communities together and raising money to help make a difference.

“When I found out that Horry County did not have one, I decided that we as an association would raise the money and buy one for them,” Matthew Larson said. “We talk about how giving is the greatest joy of all and it truly is.”

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, their International Crimes Against Children investigators served 96 warrants, resulting in 17 arrests.

Lee said the new laptop will only help them try and catch more predators and take them off the streets.

“You know, we have tools that we use currently that we use, but we can always use more,” Lee said. “You know, the internet is used by almost everybody and, you know, there’s a lot of child predators out there unfortunately, and it’s our job to try to find them.”

Not only did the North Carolina Moose Association raise enough money to provide a laptop to the sheriff’s office, they were also able to raise more than $50,000 that will go to other charities and organizations.