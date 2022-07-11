CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office purchased new state-of-the-art equipment that helps with de-escalation.

It’s called the G.L.O.V.E, which stands for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter. It emits an electric shock when it touches another person.

The glove was made by Compliant Technologies.

Deputies wear it like a normal work glove. When a button is pressed, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said it puts out fewer volts than a police taser but is just as effective at stopping violent behavior.

The founder of compliant technologies, Jeff Niklaus, said the G.L.O.V.E only works on skin-to-skin contact.

It can’t go through clothes or hair or any other miscellaneous items.

“The goal is to help this country by providing very low optic de-escalatory, non-injurious, non-lethal tools to help law enforcement,” Niklaus said. “We have a saying stop the fight now.”

Niklaus said this product aids officers with compliant techniques, like handcuffing, to distract a person and de-escalate a situation before a higher force is needed.

He said a current never enters the body and it doesn’t leave any burn marks or scars. Niklaus said their gloves have been used more than 2,000 times in real-world situations and have shown a 95% first-grab success rate.

“In other words, the first time I grab you with a glove, I’m successful in intervening in that situation, to stop the resistance, to stop the fight, whatever it is I’m trying to accomplish with an individual who is probably being resistant or being aggressive to someone or an officer,” Niklaus said.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office department purchased four pairs of these gloves and they plan to implement them sometime in September.

“Once it’s been used and seen by the population here, they’ll see the glove on the ERT officers being worn and they’ll decide to stop, whatever it is the activity they’re doing,” said Sgt. Ernest Lowe. special operations at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. “Just the appearance of it alone being brought into a housing unit will de-escalate a situation.”

Lowe said officers will need training first.

“We’re not exactly sure how we’re going to use it yet,” Lowe said. “We are developing plans for it and training for it with the emergency response team. So we’re not exactly sure how we’re going to deploy it yet but, we see it as being a positive for us.”

Lowe said the emergency response team that will use these gloves is in charge of restoring order in the housing units.