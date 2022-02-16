Horry County Sheriff’s Office ramps up efforts to hire more corrections officers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of openings for corrections officers at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center is higher than normal, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The department would not confirm an exact number of openings to News13, citing detention center safety and concerns of possible lawsuits, but said the jail remains safe.

“We’re not in any staff-shortage danger to where we have unsafe conditions,” Cpl. Antonio Soto, who’s in charge of training applicants at the detention center, said.

The push for more corrections officers comes as the summer months approach. Statistics shared with News13 by the sheriff’s office show that the number of inmates increases by a little more than 10% during the summer.

Right now, six applicants are in the training process. The sheriff’s office said the new hires will help relieve the officers currently working overtime to plug any gaps.

“We don’t want to put any more stress on the good individuals that we already have working here,” Soto said.

Officer Scott Steblinski started working at the detention center in September after moving from Pennsylvania where he had three years of experience as a corrections officer.

“This is going to be mentally one of the most difficult ones because you deal with them 12 hours a day, seven days a week,” Steblinski said. “When you leave, they’re here. When you come back, they’re still here.”

Steblinksi said corrections officers have to rely heavily on interpersonal communication skills.

“The job isn’t for everybody, but if you can make it through, weather the storm, make it through the rough patches, it’s probably one of the most rewarding jobs that you’ll have,” Steblinski said.

Corrections officers will always be in demand, he said.

“This is the one job in today’s society that it’s never going to be automated,” Steblinksi said. “You’re never going to get rid of us. We’re always going to be here no matter what. They can’t replace you with anything, because humans need that person-to-person contact.”

Applicants go through a seven-week process before they're hired.