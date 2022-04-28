HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — For the first time, Horry County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a recruitment event at its detention center.

Usually, the sheriff’s office attends career fairs and other hiring events around the county.

Participants will be able to talk with recruitment officers, submit applications, complete interviews and take the Physical Agility Assessment.

Cpl. Stacia Smith with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said they are recruiting for line officers — individuals, who would help run the facility and things like the housing unit.

Smith said they’re looking to hire as many qualified people as possible. She said they wanted to host the career fair at the detention center so people could have a better visual understanding of what the job entails.

“It also helps us see the community and see our individuals who are out there, who don’t know us or we don’t know them, so it helps us connect as well as bring people in and show them a line of work, that maybe they didn’t know about, that they would be interested in,” Smith said.

The event will take place at the Agility Course at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All participants must bring a valid driver’s license.