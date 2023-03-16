HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A controlled burn covering 300 acres in the Lewis Ocean Bays Heritage Preserve is just one of several such fires currently burning in Horry County, authorities said.

The South Carolina Department of Forestry confirmed the fire at the preserve, while Horry County Fire Rescue said there are “multiple controlled and contained wildlife management burns” taking place across Horry County.

A Forestry Division spokesman said the controlled burns like the one in the preserve are done to prevent future wildfires.

Smoke from the fires is expected to remain for an extended period of time.

