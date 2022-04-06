HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Solid Waste Authority held a public meeting Wednesday night to hear from residents about its proposed plan to expand the landfill that’s located along Highway 90.

The landfill currently collect 265,000 tons of waste per year. The expansion would allow the landfill to collect up to 750,000 tons per year.

The height of the landfill is 110 feet above sea level. The new permit would allow it to be up to 284 feet above sea level.

Councilman Danny Hardee, who represents Highway 90 residents, said the expansion is needed with the growth of the county.

“Not only do we have the citizens that live here but we got millions of people that visit and I don’t believe you can find a person that comes that doesn’t produce some kind of trash,” Hardee said.

The solid waste authority has filed a permit with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to expand the life of the landfill until 2051.

Ron Andrews, the moderator for the expansion request said that the permit would allowed new waste to be placed on top of existing trash on the site.

“You can’t wake up one morning and say oh wait a minute we don’t have anymore room. So this is stuff you have to plan for years and years and years down the road,” he said.

Several residents were present at the meeting to share their thoughts on the expansion.

David Lukeson, a Highway 90-area resident, said that traffic is already heavy in the area.

Lukeson, along with other residents, are requesting a permanent citizens committee that could meet with the solid waste authority.

“I think it’s important that we have some kind of community activist organization, or whatever you wanna call it, that lets the community of Horry County know what’s going on with the solid waste authority,” said Andrew Rosaforte, who lives in the area.

The solid waste authority said it’s listening to the community’s request, but have another meeting at the end of the month before anything is finalized.

The next Horry County Solid Waste Authority meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on April 26.