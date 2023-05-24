HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A special education assistant at Homewood Elementary School in Horry County was arrested Tuesday after being accused of slapping a student in the face, according to police documents obtained by News13.

Mary Ann Davis-Polite was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, online jail records show. She was released Tuesday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.

Davis-Polite was placed on administrative leave with pay on May 10 from her job as a paraprofessional, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. School administrators contacted law enforcement immediately after the allegations were brought to their attention.

Davis-Polite has been employed with Horry County Schools since 2018. She will remain on leave until further notice, Bourcier said.

This is at least the fourth time since November that News13 has reported on allegations of physical assault involving a special education teacher or assistant in Horry County Schools.

