HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County special education teacher recently resigned after allegedly putting a student in an “inappropriate hold” and dragging him across a room during a “behavioral episode” in March, according to school district documents obtained by News13 that show he was also disciplined by the district in 2022.

Gabriel Hernandez, 28, resigned from his job at St. James Intermediate School for personal reasons, according to a letter he send to the district. His resignation was effective on April 17.

The district placed Hernandez on administrative leave with pay on March 20, three days after the alleged incident that led to his eventual arrest on a misdemeanor child-cruelty charge. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $1,000 bond the same day he was arrested, according to online book records.

A witness told Horry County police that Hernandez also put all of his body weight on the child’s legs “by sitting on him and pinning him to the ground for approximately 30 seconds before a teacher’s aide intervened,” a police report said.

According to an arrest warrant, Hernandez dragged the student by his feet across the room and then “aggressively picked the victim up off the floor and then slammed him into the chair in the seated position.”

According to school district records, Hernandez was also placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 1, 2022, after being accused of unprofessional conduct.

The documents do not indicate the nature of the allegations, and he was allowed to return to work on Nov. 18, 2022, with a warning from the district that “it is imperative that you understand that conduct of this nature will not be tolerated and could place your employment in jeopardy.”

School district records show that before teaching at St. James Intermediate, he worked at Waccamaw Elementary, Whittemore Park Middle School and Lakewood Elementary Schools.