HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Administration Committee will take action in Tuesday’s meeting for a multi-county businesses park at the site of Inlet Square Mall.
An investment group bought the mall last month to redevelop the site as a series of smaller shops.
If the committee approves the plan, Horry County Council will have final say. Tuesday’s meeting is set for 1 p.m.
