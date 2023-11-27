HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Administration Committee will take action in Tuesday’s meeting for a multi-county businesses park at the site of Inlet Square Mall.

An investment group bought the mall last month to redevelop the site as a series of smaller shops.

If the committee approves the plan, Horry County Council will have final say. Tuesday’s meeting is set for 1 p.m.