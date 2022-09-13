CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — After several downpours of rain over the past couple of weeks, people are reaching out to the Horry County Stormwater Department expressing flooding concerns in their area.

At Tuesday’s county infrastructure and regulation committee meeting, the department addressed some of those concerns through a stormwater update.

Thom Roth with Horry County Stormwater said just this past weekend he received calls from people saying they got six to 10 inches of rain within an hour, their yards are flooded and they have concerns about whether their drain systems will be able to handle a hurricane.

Roth said the county’s systems are not able to handle that amount of rain in an hour, and no other state is either. He said people have been calling to report their yard or road is flooded, and by the time crews are out there the water is gone. He said most of the time, the water is gone within two to three hours.

“So I don’t care how many trees you have out there, I don’t care home much hard surface you have out there every inch of rain that hits the ground is now running off whether it was concrete or whether it was planted with trees, once that soil is saturated it can’t take any more water,” Roth said.

Horry County council member Al Allen said we can’t hurricane-proof the county. He said people have to give the water time to run off and go its natural course.