HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A student at St. James High School was found with two knives in their bookbag on Thursday, according to Principal Ryan Poston.

The knives were confiscated and law enforcement was contacted, Poston said. The incident remains under investigation and the student “will be held accountable for their actions.”

“I want to personally commend our students for coming forward with this information as safety is of paramount importance,” Poston said in an email to parents. “And want to continue to encourage our school community that if you see something, say something.”

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.