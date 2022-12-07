HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher in Horry County has been fired after allegedly having “inappropriate” conversations with students and other unprofessional behavior, according to a district spokesperson.

Shane Cacho, a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, was “terminated from his employment” effect on Oct. 31, spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.

A Myrtle Beach police report obtained by News13 says officers were told on Oct. 30 that Cacho, 42, had sent inappropriate messages while he was in a group chat. Police are still investigating, the report said.

Cacho began working for Horry County Schools as a substitute teacher in March.

No additional information was immediately available.

