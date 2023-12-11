CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 60 polling sites in Horry County are being temporarily combined or changed ahead of February when voters cast their ballots in South Carolina’s Democratic and Republican presidential primaries, officials said Monday.

The state’s Democratic Party primary is set for Feb. 3, while the Republican Party primary will be three weeks later on Feb. 24. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

The 59 precinct changes being made for the February elections are temporary. Polling places will return to their locations for the June 11 primary to choose nominees for other offices.

The affected precincts and their temporary voting locations for the presidential primaries can be found by going to this link on the Horry County government’s website and clicking on “PPP Precincts Combined.”

Officials said the changes are based on guidance from the state’s Democrat and Republican parties, along with the South Carolina State Election Commission.

“Horry County, along with the other 45 counties in SC, received guidance from the South Carolina Election Commission, and state and local Democratic and Republican parties to make this change,” said Sandy Martin, the director of Voter Registration and Elections in Horry County. “Part of the consideration was the timing of the two countywide elections, which are within a few weeks of each other. This change will also help save on costs, including poll workers and supplies. Some of the precincts also cannot be used on Saturdays. These changes are unique for the two Presidential Preference Primaries in February, and we will go back to normal precincts for June.”

The deadline to register to vote in the Democratic Party presidential primary is Jan. 4, and the the deadline to register to vote in the Republican Party presidential primary Jan. 25.

Based on state law, political parties establish the dates and times of early voting and election day for their presidential primaries. State political parties use the primary results to assign state delegates to their national party’s convention, where delegates from all participating states choose the party’s nominee.

The 2024 general election to elect a new president will be on Nov. 5.