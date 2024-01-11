HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force released its annual report for 2023 detailing the numbers of human trafficking cases in South Carolina.

In 2023, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reported 357 open cases that included nearly 500 potential victims, mostly minors who were sex trafficked, the attorney general’s office said.

SLED’s data also showed that human trafficking cases were opened in 40 counties, with only six counties not reporting any cases, according to the attorney general’s office.

The counties with the most cases in 2023 were Richland County with 43, Greenville County with 34, Aiken and Horry County with 24, Berkeley County with 23, Charleston, Spartanburg, and Lexington with 21, Dorchester County with 18 and York County with 13.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline data showed two counties tied for the most incidents reported to the hotline, the attorney general’s office said.

Greenville and Horry ranked number one, Charleston County was second place followed by Richland and Spartanburg for third. Aiken ranked fourth and Lexington and Orangeburg Counties tied for fifth place.

“Human trafficking continues to grow in South Carolina,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “Just as it does around the country and the world. Last year, we saw an increase in the number of victims. That shows that we need to continue our work and do everything we can to raise awareness of this crime so the public can know what to look for and report what they see.”

The Task Force launched TraffickProofSC in 2023, which was the first statewide prevention education initiative, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The first curriculum created was designed for middle and high school students and is available for free to schools and youth-serving organizations across the state.

“Human traffickers are mostly targeting vulnerable children and youth in our state,” Kathryn Moorehead, Director of the Task Force, said. “Our goal is to ultimately prevent the crime while we work to develop much needed services to help victims.”

If anyone in the public would like to access the annual report, they are asked to visit the State Task Force website at humantrafficking.scag.gov and to report an incident or seek victim services, the public is asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

The hotline is confidential and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.