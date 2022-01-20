Horry County declares state of emergency, issues reminders ahead of winter weather

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County declared a state of emergency Thursday and held a news conference ahead of forecasted winter weather.

Randy Webster, assistant Horry County admin. for public safety, compared the storm to 2014 and said public works crews are working to treat the roads.

“We really need people to stay off the road,” Webster said. “That is the bottom line.”

Officials said this could be a multi-day event with power outages.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner said he’s concerned about people falling on the ice and urged people to take care of their neighbors and help them out. He also reminded the public not to call 911 for non-emergencies. He said emergency crews will respond but it may take longer than normal.

“It may take us a while to get there, but rest assured we will get to you,” Tanner said.

Tanner also reminded everyone to check on smoke alarms, to treat downed power lines as live, and to not bring grills inside to cook. He also said to have an exit plan in case of a fire.