GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County will hold a public workshop June 28 on potential improvements to Garden City streets.

The workshop will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Inlet Square Mall, according to the county. For those who can’t attend, the same workshop will be held again virtually Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a link that can be found on the Garden City Streetscape website.

The county wants to hear from people who live, work and relax in the area on what can be improved about Waccamaw Drive and Atlantic Avenue.

“During this meeting, we’ll explore how to make these roads into ‘Complete Streets’ by incorporating bike and pedestrian amenities, and streetscaping elements, address traffic operations and safety and improve beach access,” according to an email from the county.

Improvements are currently planned for Waccamaw Drive between Melody Lane and the county line and Atlantic Avenue east of the marsh to Waccamaw Drive, according to the county.

The current budget for the project is $46 million from local hospitality fee revenue, according to the county.

For more information on how to be involved in the project, visit the project’s website. Community members can also take an online survey and view an interactive map.