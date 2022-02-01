Horry County to pursue $6 million federal grant to hire fire, EMS workers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council passed a resolution Tuesday night that allows fire officials to pursue a grant for more than $6 million.

The SAFER grant would allow Horry County Fire Rescue to hire more firefighters and paramedics to help deal with explosive growth in the county.

County documents say additional personnel will be needed to staff the new combined Nixonville/Wampee (Station 5) and Shell (Station 14). The grant would enable HCFR to hire 30 more firefighters and extend EMS capabilities to those stations.

When asked about the new HCFR station in Longs, Councilman Orton Bellamy said: “We look forward to providing that service because it’s one of the fastest-growing areas in Horry County, and that will provide fire protection for that location.”

Bellamy said a timeline hasn’t been established for when construction will start on the new station in Longs.