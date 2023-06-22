HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — June is Pride Month and an Horry County transgender man is sharing his story of transitioning in hopes of changing bills considered in the South Carolina House and Senate.

Rein Jodie wants lawmakers to not sympathize with his story, but hear him out about how gender-affirming laws affect young people. However, some state leaders don’t want to hear it at all.

Jodie, 18, started transitioning at the age of 13.

Photo courtesy of Rein Jodie

“It was partially not being able to relate to other girls,” he said. “I consider myself transmasculine since I was born female and I don’t identify with being female anymore.”

Jodie remembers specifically when these types of feelings started to happen as a teenager.

“It wasn’t about being insecure about how my body looked, it was ‘this isn’t the body I should be in,’ he said. “Period. Point blank.”

A simple haircut started the transition. Jodie also told his mom about his decision, who was supportive from the beginning.

“I cut my hair and it felt so freeing. I guess I was just chasing that feeling of freedom because I felt independent,” he said. “It was immediately coming out of the closet. I wasn’t going to stay there. Just immediately told everyone I could. I just like, you know what, spread the news. I’m trans.”

Jodie said going through this process as a teenager was not easy. He said it came with a lot of teasing, bullying and hate.

“Being asked if I had any surgeries, what parts I had. Constantly being berated by my sex,” he said.

He said if laws were in place that allowed him to get hormone treatment or puberty blockers at an early age, the process would have been easier. However, lawmakers like Sen. Joshua Kimbrell don’t agree, saying these medical procedures are dangerous for minors.

“How much more serious is the decision to change one’s gender, in many cases it is irreputable and irreversible,” said Kimbrell, who represents District 11, Spartanburg County. “We don’t want South Carolina to go down the road like some states, like California have done and we’re getting so confused we can’t even determine who we are talking to.”

Sen. Kimbrell currently sponsors two bills aimed toward transgender reassigning practices. Bill 0623 allows South Carolinians to change their gender on their birth certificate from male to female or vice versa, but does not allow someone to list as non-binary. Bill 0627 prohibits gender transition procedures for minors.

“Look, there’s a lot of decisions in this society that we do let people under the age of 18 make. You cannot buy cigarettes, you cannot buy a beer, you cannot join the military, you cannot vote, you can’t get a credit card,” Kimbrell stressed. “I understand people have different opinions of what their gender may be, but we can’t govern based on opinion, we have to govern based on reality.”

Jodie believes lawmakers are not only missing the mark, but are closing their ears off to the true meaning of their message.

“Transgender people deserve human rights and what a lot of people believe are human rights is below the bare minimum,” Jodie said. “I hear a lot of people saying we’re shoving things down people’s throat; they’re saying we keep asking for more. But that ‘more’ we’re asking for is to be protected.”

In 2022, MUSC in Charleston had a transgender pediatric clinic that was funded by the state, but that clinic has since been shut down. The gender bills, 0623 and 0627, passed committee and could be introduced on the senate floor as early as next year.