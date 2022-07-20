BURGESS S.C. (WBTW) — One South Carolina veteran was gifted a brand new roof Wednesday in Burgess.

Army veteran Dawayne Jones was this year’s recipient of Monarch Roofing’s Roof for Troops program.

Jones is from Lake View and he served in the army for six years.

Throughout that time he served in Korea, Qatar, and in 2015 he served stateside when the historical centennial floods happened. Being stationed in Georgetown and Kingstree, he was a major part of rescue missions and mobile fuel distribution helping those who were impacted by the floods.

After leaving the military Jones got a degree in criminal justice from Horry-Georgetown Technical College and a degree from Coastal Carolina University in intelligence and national security studies.

While at Coastal Carolina, he interned at the Myrtle Beach Vet Center where he helped serve the veteran community in any way he could.

“I felt like it would be a perfect opportunity, myself being a vet, I was like why not go back and give back to somebody who’s been down the same road I have and understands the same problem I have or had or are probably still going through currently,” Jones said.

Monarch Roofing crews said Jones had experienced leaks during the last year so they took care of that, replaced the roof, and added a drip edge, all for free.

Jones said when he got the news he was this year’s recipient he was really surprised.

“To be able to be sponsored by Monarch for a brand new roof is an honor, a complete honor, I can’t thank those guys enough,” he said.

Monarch Roofing General Manager Rob Clemons said they chose Jones because his service to the community extended beyond the military.

“He’s one of those people who went to the military, came out and took advantage of some of the programs and was able to really further himself,” Clemons said. “We just want to be a part of helping him get to the next level in his life.”

Clemons said the new roof has a 50-year warranty.