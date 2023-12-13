HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old veterinarian in Horry County allegedly falsely documented the administration of a narcotic meant for horses, according to arrest warrants News13 obtained from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Kelsey Shea Strickland, the operator of Blue Ribbon Equine Services on Highway 9 in the Green Sea area of Horry County, is charged with four counts of violating a state drug distribution law.

According to the warrants, between June 14, 2021, and Sept. 14 of this year, Strickland obtained “quantities” of the drug Butorphanol and either falsely documented or failed to maintain documents relating to the administration of the drug for multiple horses owned by two different people.

She was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 20 and released the next day on bonds totaling $10,000, online booking records show.