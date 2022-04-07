HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County’s government budget will increase by $15 million to reach $220 million for its 2023 fiscal year, according to information presented Thursday morning at the Horry County Council’s spring budget retreat.

Administration told the board that 2023’s budget is the most difficult it’s dealt with due to inflation. The budget does not include a tax or fee increase. Due to the growing real estate market, administration believes the government will be in good shape with revenue.

Property taxes make up the county’s largest revenue source, at 61%, according to information presented Thursday.

The county expects that 2024’s budget will be even bigger as more people continue to move to the area. To keep up with growth and maintain the existing level of service, the county would need to add 94 new employees each year for the next five years.

County employees are set to receive a 5% raise. Full-time employees will receive a one-time $1,500 payment. Part-time employees will receive $750.

