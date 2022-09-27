ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13.

Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club — Brenda R. Bromell and an unnamed server who worked at the bar — in May 2021, alleging that the bar allowed the driver to consume too much alcohol and then drive away “in an intoxicated state.”

The Off The Hook Social Club at 30th Ave. S. in Atlantic Beach later became known as the Sandbox Bar and Grill, which was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Horry County land records do not show Bromell as the current property owner.

The single-vehicle crash on Oct. 25, 2020, which left Boyle “severely injured,” happened as the 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling on Highway 17 south of Myrtle Beach, according to the lawsuit.

Boyle suffered multiple injuries to her face, ankles, shoulders, knees, hips and hands, and incurred more than $164,000 in medical bills after the crash, according to court documents.

She also suffered “nerve damage, scarring and disfigurement, psychological damages, and pain and suffering, according to the court’s judgment order filed in August.

“At no point did any employee or agent of the Defendant Off the Hook ‘cut off’ [the driver], ask him to stop drinking, ask him to leave, or arrange for him and/or the Plaintiff to get a safe ride home,” the suit alleged. It also says “that after being permitted to leave Defendant Off the Hook’s Premises in an intoxicated condition, [the driver], traveling too fast for the conditions, lost control of his motorcycle, severely injuring the Plaintiff.”

The lawsuit names the motorcycle driver, but News13 is not publishing his name because online Horry County court records do not show any criminal charges against the man.