HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked mixed emotions across the country, in essence, giving states the right to decide on abortion.

One Horry County woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, talked to News 13 about the decision and her own experiences. She said she wanted to share her story because she was appalled, shocked and mad about the court’s decision.

The woman said she got engaged at a young age. They weren’t trying to have kids. She said she was on three types of birth control at the same time but ultimately got pregnant.

She said her fiance left the decision up to her. She said she initially planned to keep the baby but changed her mind.

“We were not married,” she said. “I was not out of school, and it was the wrong time to have a baby. So I went ahead, and I had the abortion.”

That was in 1974. Abortions had not been around long but she’s thankful they were.

“As much as I don’t want to say this, I will say it,” she said. “It was the right thing to do at the time.”

The woman said when she heard about the Supreme Court’s decision, she was remorseful for the women who no longer have the right to choose.

“It’s a personal thing that should be the right of a woman, of a young lady,” she said. “That’s taking her right away.”

She added that if the decision had taken place when she was pregnant, it would have made the experience extremely rough.

“To be able to raise this child and or put this child up for adoption, wondering about the parents, who was going to get the child and wondering if that child was going to be happy,” she said.

She has some suggestions for women currently going through a situation similar to hers.

“The only thing I can tell them is to do their best and follow their heart,” she said. “Make sure you watch yourself … watch yourself and pay attention to your symptoms of your own body. Make sure you go to the doctors all the time.”

She also said that women need to be extremely careful when choosing birth control. It’s important to do research and think things out, she said.