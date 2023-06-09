Arrigo Carotti, has resigned and will be retiring from his position as the county’s attorney.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County’s Attorney Arrigo Carotti has resigned and will be retiring from his position as the county’s attorney after serving more than 16 years.

News13 received a copy of the former county attorney’s resignation letter via a FOIA request.

The resignation letter was hand delivered to the County Administrator Steven Gosnell April 21.

In the letter, Carotti expressed gratitude for “wonderful experiences” and stated that it was a “sincere pleasure, honor, and privilege” working as Horry County’s attorney.

His resignation is effective as of Friday.

Carotti said he is committed to helping the county find a “suitable replacement” and that he would train the next person to ensure a smooth transition.