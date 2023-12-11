HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County held its fall budget retreat on Monday, where many topics were discussed to see where the county is headed into the 2025 fiscal year.

Among the topics discussed was more expansion at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. A 50,000 square foot terminal expansion will soon be under construction, as six additional aircraft gates will be added in concourse A.

Along with the six additional aircraft gates, hold rooms, concessions, renovated bathrooms and new flooring will be also be added at MYR.

Additional parking was completed in October, doubling the size of the cell phone waiting lot and adding 450 spaces for long-term parking.

The design for an additional 1,500 spaces for economy credit card parking is complete and up for bids in 2024.

Construction is also expected to begin in early 2024 for two 10-unit T-hangar rows that will accommodate 20 aircrafts. MYR’s director of airports, Judi Olmstead, shared updates on the progress of the terminal expansion.

“Nothing had changed since last time I presented this as far as the design, except that it’s almost 90% fight now,” she said. “We have selected a general contractor which would be JE Dunn at Southside Constructors, a joint venture.”

The terminal expansion is currently in the pre-construction phase, with groundbreaking expected in the spring of 2024.