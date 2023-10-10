HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The power outage that affected nearly 1,000 Horry Electric customers on Monday was a planned service interruption as the utility works to upgrade its system and improve reliability, a spokesperson said.
Horry Electric has two planned outages scheduled for Tuesday, the spokesperson said. One began at 9 a.m. and will continue until about 2 p.m. The second outage will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Customers were notified of the planned outages by phone and email, the spokesperson said. More information about planned outages is also available on the Horry Electric website.
