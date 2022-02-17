Horry-Georgetown Technical College vocational program coming to Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Horry County partnered to bring a new vocational program to the Bucksport community.

The Bucksport Community Education Program is thanks to a roughly $1.9 million grant from funds given to Horry County as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant will cover enrollment costs, a survey studying the educational needs and desires of the community and upgrades to the James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport.

Vincent Myers, HGTC’s workforce development manager, said the program’s main goal is to give the people of Bucksport easier access to job training programs.

“This community should not be short-handed in anything that we give them,” Myers said. “They should have the same kind of access that we have on all three campuses, and that’s going to make our education offering as consistent as it can be.”

Myers said the investment in the Bucksport community is special because of the challenges the community’s faced.

“From the flooding, to COVID, to access issues, we’re just talking about people in areas haven’t had what they’ve needed,” Myers said.

Myers said the HGTC program was developed in partnership with members of the community with help from county leaders. Myers said transportation and internet connectivity are the two main barriers people in Bucksport face when considering enrolling.

“This provides an opportunity to make sure they’re not left out, they’re not left alone, they’re not on another side of the country,” Myers said. “They’re here with us.”

The community center will serve as the site of classes and house a computer lab where people can also attend virtually.

Gina Mishoe is an HGTC student who lives in Bucksport. She said she couldn’t remember an educational investment in the community like this one.

“I’m enthused,” Mishoe said. “For the first time ever this kind of opportunity comes to this community.”

HGTC is hosting an open house from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the James R. Frazier Community Center Tuesday, where people interested can learn more about the program and even sign up.