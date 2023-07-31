HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man has been charged after several animals, including a horse that had to be euthanized, were seized during an investigation near Little River, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, faces four charges and two citations under Horry County’s animal care and treatment ordinance, according to Horry County police.

The charges came after officers responded on Tuesday to Horseshoe Road South to investigate a report of horses in the roadway and found four horses, a dog and seven chickens on nearby property. Police said some of the animals had open wounds.

“Unfortunately, the condition of one particular horse was so dire that, despite immediate veterinary interventions upon discovery, HCPD and Horry County Animal Care Center staff could not save him,” police said. “We were forced to help the poor creature across the rainbow bridge for his comfort.”

The investigation remains active and the remaining animals are in the care and custody of the police department and the staff of the Animal Care Center’s staff members.