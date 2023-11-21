HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 917 at Hands Drive in the Finklea community area due to a house fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of Highway 917 traffic are blocked. Firefighters were dispatched to the area at about 9:50 a.m.

There are no reported injuries, and the incident is under control, HCFR said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The Loris Fire Department assisted on the call.

All displaced residents will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina, HCFR said.

Count on News13 for updates.