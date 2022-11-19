HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a reported house fire Saturday in the Socastee area that displaced three people and blocked multiple lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 4:47 p.m. on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard, HCFR said.

According to HCFR, the fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

Three people who lived in the home will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.

The fire is under investigation. HCFR said that the Horry County Police Department will be assisting with the investigation.

