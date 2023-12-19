HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand and Pee Dee will see one of the coldest nights so far this season, and homeless shelters like New Directions are already seeing an increase in people looking to get out of the cold.

Horry County has one of the highest homeless populations in the state. New Directions said it’s prepared with plenty of blankets and clean sheets for anyone looking to warm up.

“We’re expecting a crowd tonight,” said Kathy Jenkins, the CEO of New Directions of Horry County. “It’s going to be colder than last night, and people do tend to start coming in. It gets dark, gets colder quickly.”

News13 meteorologist Frank Johnson says temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s on Tuesday night and that people need to take precautions.

“It’s going to be a cold night tonight,” Johnson said. “It’s not record setting, it’s not extreme cold, but it’s colder than normal and it’s colder than what we’ve seen so far this season.”

Jenkins says New Directions has shelters all along the Grand Strand. She said the busiest time of year is summer, but she sees many people looking for shelter in the colder months as well.

Jenkins said she’s seen nearly double the amount of people coming in as it’s gotten below freezing.

“Too hot, too cold, too windy, too rainy, we open the doors at both shelters and bring in anybody that wants and needs to get out of the weather,” she said.

Jenkins added that when it gets below 40 degrees outside, New Directions opens its doors for anyone seeking shelter until the sun comes back out.

She said about 100 people live at the men’s shelter and 24 at the women’s.

Kevin Anderson has been living at the New Directions’ men shelter for nearly three months. He talked about how scary it is to not have shelter or someone to help on nights when its below freezing.

“Just to have a place to come and sleep overnight, get rest, a warm, nice bed to sleep in,” he said. “Maybe you can kind of recalibrate your thinking and put things back together in your life.”