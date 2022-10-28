MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office shared tips Friday with News13 about how parents can best keep their kids safe from predators or sex offenders that might be living in the neighborhood through Halloween weekend.

From July to August, the number of active sex offenders in Horry County jumped from 601 to 626. At this time last year, Horry County had 599 active sex offenders.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services issued a curfew for many sex offenders from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Agents also plan on doing visits to make sure offenders are following the curfew.

Officials said parents should check the sex offender list prior to taking the kids out for trick-or-treat. Officials said taking the extra precaution could help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“Well the big push we always put out this time of the year is to check the sex offender registry,” Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brennan Cavanaugh said. “We have deputies working year-round to make sure it’s up to date, but also easily accessible for parents. Just type in your address and see who lives in your neighborhood.”

Here are a few links for tracking sex offenders in the area: