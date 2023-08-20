SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A beloved memorial surf competition in Surfside Beach took place this weekend in Surfside Beach, with hundreds of people along the Grand Strand coming together to support a good cause.

For the past 23 years, community members have come together for the Memorial Surf-Off in honor of Guy Daniels.

Not only is the event fun, but proceeds raised go towards scholarships that are given out in honor of Daniels.

“He was a lifeguard as well, so he was just kind of your beach guy that couldn’t get away from the sand,” Jacob Simmons said.

Daniels was a rising sophomore at the College of Charleston. He died in 1999 when he suffered from an unknown heart condition while jogging on the beach.

Simmons, the director of the Memorial Surf-Off, shared why he stepped into this role to carry on Daniels’ legacy.

“I didn’t personally get to know him, I grew up going to his contest,” Simmons said. “He was a little bit older than me so I kind of fell in love being here and kind of helping out, surfing in it and got to know his family and friends that way where I said, ‘man, I have to keep this guy’s name going,’ so that’s been pretty cool. So, he made an impression on me for someone who never met him.”

This year, the two-day competition saw more than 100 contestants surfing and having a good time.

“It brings everyone together under Guy Daniels and it’s a good way to bring everyone together and just have fun and surf,” said Declan Riley, an announcer.

Spectators said it was their favorite event of the year on the Grand Strand. One surfer, Gabby Grant, has been participating in the competition for 10 years.

“It’s so much fun and I love everyone here,” Grant said. “It’s just kind of like, it feels comforting it’s like family down here and having all your friends supporting you and cheering you on, you being supportive too. I love it.”

Over the years, they have raised more than $150,000 that has gone towards education.

Each year, the money raised during the surf-off goes towards the foundation scholarship for graduating high school seniors, a fellowship for graduate students at Coastal Carolina University and the Second Annual Lifeguard of the Year Award.

The event ended this year by giving out awards to the surfers.

To donate the Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation, click here.