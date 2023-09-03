HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Throughout the day on Saturday, more than 600 people made their way to Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s Convention Center for the inaugural Future of Art, Society and Tech, also known as “Fast” Fest.

It was an all-day long event that focused on emerging technologies and teaching people of all ages about artificial intelligence and meta-verse technology.

Event coordinator Jennifer Hotai said the purpose of Fast Fest is to bring Myrtle Beach up to speed with new technology while encouraging more innovations in the area.

“I think learning these new technologies is essential in order to retain the growing population in this area,” Hotai said. “If there is going to be sustainability and growth, then there needs to be adoption of these new technologies now. Otherwise, you are going to get far behind the rest of the country.”

The event was free, and Hotai said they plan to continue Fast Fest but make it a three-day event at a larger venue next year.