SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people were freezing on Saturday, but for a good reason, as they polar plunged into the cold Atlantic Ocean.

The freezing dip helps Kind Keepers continue its efforts to rescue animals. Participants paid a $30 entree fee, with all proceeds raised going toward building a new animal shelter.

The event started at Neal and Pam’s Bar & Grill, where a silent auction and raffle was held from noon to 3 p.m. In past years, this event has raised thousands of dollars for the cause.

“We’ve grown from like nine participants to about a hundred. Thankfully every year it grows bigger and bigger,” said Kind Keepers Britney Hauser. “There’s people — young and old, have businesses, retired. I mean, its just great that we are doing this together, joining on the beach and raising funds.”

The shelter is located in Little River, those interested in helping with local animal rescues can click here.