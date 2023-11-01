HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire at their home on Cycad Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 7:30 a.m., and the fire was isolated to some HVAC equipment at the home. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross of South Carolina will offer assistance to the displaced resident.
