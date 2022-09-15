HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged in a case that’s become known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case entered a guilty plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter at a hearing on Thursday.

Jennifer Sahr entered an Alford plea ahead of her trial that was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 10. Judge Paul Burch didn’t make a decision Thursday on sentencing. A decision could take up to 60 days. In the meantime, Sahr will remain on house arrest.

An Alford plea is when someone maintains innocence but acknowledges evidence would likely lead to a conviction.

Sahr addressed the court during the hearing and tearfully apologized for her actions.

“I am sorry,” Sahr said. “I am truly sorry. I am sorry that I couldn’t provide the help that I needed for my child, and I will live with this for the rest of my life.”

Sahr’s father addressed the court and described his daughter as a role model. The victim’s father also read an emotional letter that said “I asked God why him and why me.”

The defense said Sahr didn’t know she was pregnant. Once she gave birth, she claims the baby had no signs of life.

According to authorities, utility workers found the baby boy in December 2008 wrapped in a tote bag in the woods in an area off Highway 544 on Meadowbrook Drive outside of Conway.

More than a decade passed before members of the U.S. Marshals task force arrested Sahr in March 2020 in North Myrtle Beach.