HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Horry County Council Chairman, Mark Lazarus said he doesn’t agree with how council is being handled at a campaign kickoff event Thursday night.

Lazarus said he’s seeing a lot of conflict between council members, and between the county and the cities.

“When I served as chairman, we just didn’t have that going on,” he said. “We got a lot of things done and accomplished.”

Lazarus said he wants to bring the county together to work as “one Horry County.”

“I’m just seeing a lack of leadership,” he said. “I want to bring my leadership style back to county council and help us through some pretty difficult times that we have ahead of us.”

Lazarus says he’s focusing on making sure Horry County employees are treated fairly.

“We’ve got some unfinished business there,” he said. “I want to show the employees of Horry County that I’m a businessman that employs a lot of people and I take care of the people that work for us, and I want to show them that we’re going to do the same for them and make the work environment a better place for them.”

Lazarus lost his 2018 bid for re-election to current chairman Johnny Gardner.

He will be running against both Gardner and current county councilman Johnny Vaught.