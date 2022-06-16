MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Increased interest rates are causing home buyers to pump the breaks in Horry and Georgetown counties.

Real estate experts said there was a significant decline in resale home sales last month. The number of resale single-family homes sold was down 23% last month. That may cause sellers to soften their prices.

Condo sales were also down 35% last month.

More than 600 resale single-family homes were sold and only 621 condos were sold.

Real estate expert Blake Sloan says even though sales slowed down, prices are up for resale homes and condos. Resale single-family home prices were up 31.6% from the same month last year.

Sloan said the median price for a resale single-family home last month was $380,000. Last year, it was $288,000.

He said this is great for sellers because it means more equity for them, but that may not be the case for long.

“There is a piece of that somewhere in terms of sustainability, of how much more that can go and still be affordable for home buyers,” Sloan said. “We have seen over the past couple of months it’s hitting a ceiling. We actually saw average price drop just a little bit last month from month over month.”

According to real estate experts, in the days leading up to the federal reserve meeting to increase interest rates, mortgage interest rates jumped the highest they’ve seen in one day in 10 years.

After the meeting, those numbers are starting to come down.

According to financial experts, mortgage rates are not directly tied to federal interest rate decisions. They do however impact the housing market indirectly.

Real estate experts predict mortgage interest rates will continue to go up.

“Justified inflation we’re seeing kind of across the board,” Sloan said. “So home buyers thinking about buyers definitely want to get in soon and be able to lock something up. The worst-case scenario if the rates do go back down, which I don’t foresee happening in the short term, they can also refinance at the lower rate.”

Sloan recommends those looking to buy a home to buy now. There’s more inventory available and fewer buyers.

He said those looking to sell should sell now as well.