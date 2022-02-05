Injured person flown to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was flown to the hospital Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 11:45 a.m. to the crash in the area of Good Luck Road and Valley Forge Road. The injured was taken to HCFR Station 27 before being flown to the hospital.

The crash blocked lanes of traffic while crews worked at the scene. No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Horry County Police Department also responded.