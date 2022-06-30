HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Thursday evening after a crash near Inlet Square Mall.

The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. in the area of Highway 17 and Tadlock Drive near the mall, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The number of people injured was not immediately available. News13 has reached out to officials for more information about the crash.

A News13 crew on scene said part of the roadway was blocked as of 7:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.