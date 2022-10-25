HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard.
A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that has flipped over on its roof.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.