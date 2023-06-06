HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center died after being found unresponsive in their cell on Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
EMS responded and took the inmate to Conway Medical Center, but they were pronounced dead shortly after, the sheriff’s office said.
No foul play is detected, the sheriff’s office said, but SLED is conducting an investigation into the incident.
No other information was immediately available.
