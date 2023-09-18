HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County jail inmate died Saturday at a hospital after being found unresponsive in their cell, authorities said on Monday.

The inmate was found at about 7 p.m. Saturday by an officer at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brennan Cavanaugh said. The officer alerted staff medical personnel and responding officers and members of the medical staff began “life-saving measures and called EMS.”

The inmate was taken by EMS to Conway Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, Cavanaugh said. No foul play is suspected.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating in accordance with jail policy, Cavanaugh said.

No additional information was immediately available.

