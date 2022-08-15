SURFSIDE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Interior demolition is underway for the 37-year-old Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach after it was left with extensive damage due to a fire.

More than 50 employees were left out of work. While revenue isn’t physically coming into the bar at the moment, it’s still coming — just digitally.

The inside of the bar has been gutted-out. Construction crews have ripped out ceiling tiles and some of the wall paneling.

While some of its décor is gone, Neal and Pam’s owner Zach Baker said they were able to salvage the main bar and community tables.

Staff said they will also be able to salvage many of their neon signs including the “Whiskey River” sign that had been behind the bar since the early 90s.

“I would just like to say thank you to everybody that’s sent well wishes, we really appreciate it,” Baker said. “We’ve gotten countless messages about when we’re going to reopen and rest assured that we’re down here working hard and hope to form as soon as possible and get back to having a good time again.”

Baker said while the bar has been closed, they’ve been focusing a little more on the sale of their retail items online.

“We usually come up with a T-Shirt for every holiday, whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas, bike week, whatever, and we’re never going to stop churning out retail around here,” Baker said.

Baker also said his more than 50 employees are doing well.

“You don’t plan on your jobs not being there for the next couple of months,” said High Tower, a bartender. “It comes out of nowhere, so Borgata especially they reached out to me by 8:00 in the morning, the fire happened at six. The fire wasn’t out yet and they were reaching out to people trying to say ‘Hey you’ve got a job if you need one.'”

Borgata Surfside & Tito’s Southend Trolley are teaming up to host a music extravaganza benefit for Neal & Pam’s employees affected by the fire Sunday. There will be food, ice cream, raffles and more.

“Whatever they make that night will go directly to the employees of Neal and Pam’s,” Tower said. “Neal and Pam’s set up a charity so that everything is on the books and upfront, so if someone donates money they can see that money being distributed to the employees.”

The event will take place at Borgata Surfside located at 813 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach from 11 a.m. until dark.

Here’s a list of musicians scheduled to play:

Josh Brannon

Paul Grimshaw Band

Jason Ray Welsh

Stuart Pritchett

James Hood

Shaun Brown

Jeff Thomas

William A. Sutphin Jr.

Bear Baker

Dan Acosta

Neal and Pam’s staff said engineers are working on a plan so they can begin the restoration as quickly as possible.