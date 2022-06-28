HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Johnny Gardner won the republican runoff race Tuesday for Horry County Council Chair, according to unofficial results.

Gardner defeated Mark Lazarus in a tight race, according to the unofficial results. Gardner is the current council chair.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Gardner told News13 earlier Tuesday evening. “There’s more to be done, obviously. We’re going to keep doing the same things we’ve been doing — flood mitigation, lowering the density for development, what I call ‘smart growth’ — and protecting the people who protect us.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.