Johnny Vaught running for Horry County Council chairman

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught announced on Jan. 26, 2022 that he plans to run for chairman of the council.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught plans to run for chairman of the council, Vaught announced Wednesday.

Vaught represents District 8 on the council. His term is set to expire at the end of this year.

“I’m going to provide leadership, build consensus and promote unity county-wide in the face of unprecedented growth and pressure on our infrastructure,” Vaught said.

Vaught said the role of chairman is to provide consensus among every district, because each district has its own problems, but said the same issues are starting to pop up across the county.

“The west side of the waterway is starting to see a lot of the same problems with development and density of infrastructure and that kind of thing is happening fast for us,” Vaught said.

Johnny Gardner serves as the current chairman.