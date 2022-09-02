HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County court has ordered mediation in a lawsuit filed by a woman who says a monkey owned by Tiger King owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle escaped and bit her inside her home.

The two sides have 300 days from Feb. 3 when the lawsuit was filed to agree on the process and who will handle it, according to records filed Friday in Horry County Common Pleas Court. If the two sides are not able to reach an agreement, the court will appoint a mediator.

Shirley Ann Smothers claims in court documents that a monkey escaped from the Myrtle Beach Safari zoo on April 21, 2021, and bit her at her Socastee-area home after the primate was “negligently and recklessly allowed to wander from [the zoo’s] premises.”

Smothers is suing Antle’s organization, T.I.G.E.R.S. LLC, and Antle in the 15th Judicial Circuit. She is asking for an unspecified amount of money for her injuries and money that she claims she lost because of the attack.

Antle’s legal answer to the lawsuit in March denies the allegations and says “any damages sustained by the Plaintiff as alleged in her Complaint were due to and caused by the negligence, carelessness and recklessness of the Plaintiff and her failure to act with reasonable care for her own safety and well-being at the time and place in question.”

Antle is also facing federal criminal charges related to allegedly money laundering. On Wednesday, the U.S. government filed a motion Wednesday modify his bond after he allegedly tried to sell Myrtle Beach Safari following his arrest in June.

