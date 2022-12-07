SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed to have contracted a flesh-eating disease while visiting the Wild Water & Wheels waterpark in Surfside Beach.

Beverly Lanham claimed that a flesh-eating organism ate away at her arm after she visited the park in June 2017 while on vacation with 11 family members. The lawsuit said Lanham was left with more than $1 million in medical bills.

“There is no evidence supporting [Lanham’s] theory of liability that the wave pool water was contaminated,” Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson said in the order filed in November. “Under South Carolina law, [Lanham] must affirmatively prove each element of her claims and is not entitled to recovery simply because an incident occurred.”

The lawsuit said Lanham was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, caused by Group A Strep bacteria, at University Hospital in Georgia. The waterpark denied that Lanham was exposed to such bacteria.

Lanham said the waterpark’s wave pool was “infested with infectious organisms.” However, four days after Lanham visited the waterpark, the park passed a SCDHEC inspection that indicated that the chlorine levels were properly regulated and that the water was not contaminated.